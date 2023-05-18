Arsenal confirm new Aaron Ramsdale contract as goalkeeper becomes latest star rewarded

Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

The goalkeeper had two years to run on his previous deal and his improved terms will run until 2026, with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Ramsdale has been rewarded with a significant pay rise that reflects his status as one of the leading goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Only David De Gea has kept more clean sheets than the 25-year-old in the League this season as he played a key role in Arsenal’s title challenge.

Keeping Ramsdale is part of a wider push by the Gunners to keep the core players of their squad tied down.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel signed long-term contracts earlier this season and Bukayo Saka is set to join them later this month.

Arsenal are also in discussions with centre-back William Saliba and are planning to hold talks with captain Martin Odegaard too.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “We’re all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract.

“The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club.

“It’s great that we’re continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad. We’re all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club.”

Sporting director Edu added: “It’s great that we’ve agreed and completed a new contract with Aaron. We have enjoyed so many positive moments from Aaron’s performances in his two years with us, and are looking forward to many more.

“We must also remember that Aaron is still very young, so there is still a lot more to come from him, as we continue to build with our young foundations.”