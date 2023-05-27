Arsenal complete artwork installation at Emirates Stadium ahead of Wolves game

Arsenal have completed their makeover of the outside of Emirates Stadium and the last piece of artwork has been installed ahead of Sunday’s final game of the season against Wolves.

The piece is titled ‘Found a Place Where We Belong’ and is inspired by a quote from legendary striker Dennis Bergkamp.

It depicts some supporters who have attended more than 350 matches at the Emirates since it opened in 2006, nominated representatives from Supporters’ Clubs and iconic fans through the ages. Club staff past and present are also part of the piece.

Critically acclaimed artist Reuben Dangoor spent over 20 weeks illustrating the piece and that is why it has only been installed now.

Work on the installation began on Monday night and those involved have been working all week to ensure it was up in time for Sunday’s final game of the season at home to Wolves.

Fans will get the chance to see it for the first time then, with the Emirates’ new look now complete after the other seven pieces of artwork began going up in January.

Long before that, the first steps of the project were taken in the Tollington pub, a stone’s throw from the Emirates, in April last year.

Arsenal consulted far and wide, with more than 100 fans from a range of supporter groups packed into the pub, along with club legends, including Kelly Smith.

The Gunners consulted far and wide as part of wider revamp of their stadium (Arsenal FC)

As well as Dangoor, Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller and distinguished graphic designer David Rudnick have produced pieces.

The project is part of a wider revamp of the Emirates, which is having its first major facelift since Arsenal moved there in 2006.

The roof has been repaired, while new giant screens were also installed inside the ground last summer.