Arsenal 'closing' on £29.8m signing of top midfield target

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino in a deal worth £29.8m, a new report has revealed.

The 28-year-old is into the final year of his Real Sociedad contract and has been identified as Mikel Arteta's top midfield target.

Merino, who has played in the Premier League before during a short spell with Newcastle United, is expected to challenge Thomas Partey and Jorginho for a starting role in north London, complementing a strong-looking Arsenal midfield that boasts captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

The Spaniard can play as a holding midfielder but also in a more advanced number eight role, and he scored a dramatic late goal from the latter to dump Germany out of the European Championship at the quarter-final stage over the summer.

The Times report that Arsenal and Real Sociedad will firm up discussions over a payment schedule over the weekend, though Arteta refused to be drawn into discussing Merino during his pre-first game of the Premier League season press conference.

"You know that I cannot talk about any other players," Arteta replied about Merino specifically before adding about the club's plans in general. "Before the season we had two objectives. The main one was to make sure that we are very much in love with our players and find ways to improve them because that’s the main thing.

"Then okay if there are still certain opportunities in the market to improve the squad we have to look at that, that’s what we are trying to do."

Arsenal have signed goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent basis, following on his from his successful loan spell last season, and have added Riccardo Calafiori to their defensive ranks after his impressive showings for Italy at Euro 2024.

The Gunners' strength in depth sees them regarded as the main challengers to champions Manchester City once more, having finished the last two Premier League seasons as runners-up.