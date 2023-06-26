Arsenal close in on Jurrien Timber as Kai Havertz kicks off £200m spending spree

Arsenal close in on Jurrien Timber as Kai Havertz kicks off £200m spending spree

Arsenal are increasingly confident of signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, as they prepare to kickstart a £200million spending spree with the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Havertz underwent a medical in Spain over the weekend and Arsenal were on Monday finalising a £65m move that could be completed in the next 24 hours.

Arsenal are also in advanced talks over a deal for Timber. They are preparing an improved offer for the 22-year-old after having a £30m bid rejected last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ajax want £50m for Timber but Arsenal are confident a compromise closer to £40m can be reached.

(Evening Standard)

LIVE BLOG: All the latest transfer news and rumours

Sources in Holland claim Timber has verbally agreed a five-year contract to join Arsenal.

Timber has attracted interest from clubs around Europe, including Bayern Munich, but has made it clear he wants to move to Arsenal and play under Mikel Arteta.

Ajax are respectful of his wishes and are prepared to let him leave, after he stayed last summer amid strong interest from Manchester United.

As well as Havertz and Timber, Arsenal want to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice.

The Gunners had their latest offer for the midfielder, worth a club-record £90m, rejected last week.

Manchester City have also expressed an interest in Rice but the 24-year-old has indicated he wants to join Arsenal.