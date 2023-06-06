Arsenal close to finalising Emirates Cup opponents with twist for 2023

Arsenal are planning to host Monaco in a midweek Emirates Cup friendly due to the club being back in the Community Shield.

The game is close to being finalised and has been penciled in for Wednesday, August 2 at Emirates Stadium.

It will be the first time since the Emirates Cup was launched by Arsenal in 2007 that it will take place in midweek.

The decision has been made due to the fact that the Gunners are back in the Community Shield for the first time since 2020, when they beat Liverpool on penalties.

Arsenal are due to face Manchester City in this year’s showdown, with the game scheduled to take place at Wembley on the weekend of August 5/6. The Premier League will then kick-off the following weekend.

Monaco are set to face Arsenal in a midweek Emirates Cup clash in August (Getty Images)

The Emirates Cup was originally a four-team tournament that took place over two days, while in 2019 it acted as a double-header with the women’s team playing too.

Last year it shifted to a one-off game and it will be the same this time, with the women’s team not in action due to the World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

The Emirates Cup and Community Shield will signal the end of Arsenal’s pre-season schedule, which will begin with a training camp at Adidas’ HQ in Herzogenaurach, Germany at the start of July.

As part of the camp, the Gunners are looking to play a friendly against German opposition and are finalising who their opponents will be.