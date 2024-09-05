Arsenal and City lead Premier League Ballon d’Or nominees

Arsenal and Manchester City dominate the Premier League nominees list for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

The Gunners have four of the 10 Premier League-based players up for the accolade, with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, and Bukayo Saka all on the final 30-man shortlist.

Each were influential as Arsenal finished as runners-up in the Premier League last season, while Saka and Rice formed part of the England team that reached the final of Euro 2024.

Manchester City also have four players shortlisted after winning a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title in 2023/24. Erling Haaland makes the cut after scoring 27 league goals to retain the Premier League Golden Boot, with Ruben Dias also selected.

Phil Foden has been recognised, having won the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards in English football last season.

Elsewhere, club teammate Rodri is among the favourites for the Ballon d’Or after his role in triumphs for club and country. After winning the Premier League, Rodri was named Player of the Tournament as Spain won Euro 2024 in the summer.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, who is also shortlisted for the Yashin Trophy handed to the world’s best goalkeeper, and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer complete the Premier League nominees.

When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday, October 28th. UEFA will co-organise the Ballon d’Or gala for the first time alongside France Football.

