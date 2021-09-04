Arsenal chief Edu ‘hurt’ by horrendous start to season but urges patience from angry supporters

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal technical director Edu says he is "hurt" by Arsenal's horrendous start to the Premier League season but has urged patience from angry supporters.

The Gunners sit bottom of the Premier League table after three games without a point or even a goal.

Mikel Arteta has been hard hit by Covid issues and injury problems but after a summer in which Arsenal spent more than any other club in the country, supporters expected more and pressure is mounting on the Spaniard.

Brazilian Edu is also under intense scrutiny. The former Arsenal player, who has been in his current role since July 2019, says he has been hurt by the club's start to the season, though the 43-year-old says fans are yet to see the new squad play together given the issues early in the season.

"Of course, it has hurt us to be in that situation," Edu told Sky Sports. "We are hurt, I am hurt. I don't want to see the club there, but I want to see the team playing together.

"To be fair, we have had three games and I haven't seen the team playing together yet. So, I want to see the signings and I want to see the squad prepare. All three games we have played against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City, unfortunately we have had some difficult moments in terms of Covid and injuries.

"I want to see the team play together and then let's judge the team when they play together. Then, after that, no problem. Judge us then.

"I understand the situation we are in now is really tough. It's not an excuse but let's judge the team when they play together. "

Arsenal spent a club record £142million over the summer but many supporters have been left underwhelmed by the players signed for such a spending spree.

Ben White, the England defender signed from Brighton, was the most eye-catching addition at £50million during a summer in which Arteta and Edu looked to overhaul the squad.

And Edu says fans must recognise the change in tact over the last year.

"I understand the reason [for their frustration] because firstly, they have not seen the team playing together yet," said Edu.

"That's one of the reasons but I think we have to see the wider context than just to see the money around it.

"We signed six players who are under 23, which means a lot in terms of our planning. Normally, people like to see just one window, so I have to say it is the bigger picture because we started planning this squad a year ago in terms of consolidating the team and to try to get a better foundation."

