Arsenal and Chelsea players ranked: Who has the advantage in FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final takes place today with two fledgling managers doing battle with their respective teams. Frank Lampard has done brilliantly to guide his side to a fourth-placed finish in the league, while Mikel Arteta has done impressive work to get Arsenal back on track, albeit with disappointing results along the way.

To try and ascertain which coach will have the upper hand on Saturday, Jason Burt has ranked the likely starting XIs for each side.

Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez

The 27-year-old Argentinian has been at Arsenal for a decade, has had to wait for his chance – and has now seized it. Been outstanding since replacing the injured Bernd Leno. Maybe the best second-choice goalkeeper in the league?

8/10

Hector Bellerin

Injury has hampered the Spaniard’s progress and has struck again with a calf problem of late. He does not seem quite as dynamic but if fully fit he remains one of Arsenal’s most important performers while also endearing himself to the fans.

6/10

Rob Holding

With Shkodran Mustafi injured, Holding is likely to start in what remains a problem area. It has been a tough campaign for Holding who has lacked consistency and not kicked on after breaking into the team.

5/10

David Luiz

Few players split opinion as much as Luiz but at his best – and fully concentrated – he can be an outstanding centre-half especially in the middle of a back three as he proved in the semi-final win over Manchester City.

6/10

Kieran Tierney

Much loved by fans and certainly liked by Mikel Areta, Tierney has seized the opportunity after finally being injury-free. It has still been a tough season for the Scot but he is starting to live up to his reputation.

8/10

Bukayo Saka

Whether he or Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts remains to be seen but Saka has had an outstanding breakthrough season at Arsenal where there was huge relief that he signed a new contract. The 18-year-old has done well in a number of roles.

8/10

Dani Ceballos

Has shown a vast improvement since lockdown. Before that there appeared little chance that Arsenal would try and extend his loan deal from Real Madrid. In saying that, the 23-year-old Spaniard can still do so much more especially in a team that struggles to create chances.

7/10

Granit Xhaka

From being booed off and having the captaincy taken to rehabilitated under Mikel Arteta, the midfielder has almost personified Arsenal’s season. Still lacks reliability but is missed, with his calm passing, when he does not play.

7/10

Nicolas Pepe

Has shown glimpses of his talent but, at £72million, has largely been a disappointment. The hope is the 25-year-old has now had this campaign to bed in and will be far more effective next season. Still a huge price tag.

6/10

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Captain, main goal-scorer and star player, with Arsenal desperate for him to sign a new contract. It would be difficult to see where they would be without him. Just turned 31 but showing no signs of slowing down. Has to stay.

9/10

Alexandre Lacazette

Last season’s Player of the Year has not recaptured that form. Lost his place to Eddie Nketiah, seems to have lost confidence but has fought back even if he always gives the impression he is capable of doing so much more.

6/10

TOTAL: 76/110

Chelsea

Willy Caballero

Such is the mistrust in Kepa Arrizabalaga that it would be a surprise if the 38-year-old reserve goalkeeper does not start at Wembley. Has always been a solid performer but certainly not the answer to Chelsea’s problems.

6/10

Reece James

The 20-year-old started the season superbly with a string of impressive performances. His form dipped but he has come back strongly and is comfortable at wing-back, in particular, and will be a feature of the team for years to come.

8/10

Cesar Azpilcueta

The Chelsea captain has again been the model of consistency and continues to lead by example while being a big influence on his team-mates. Has again shown his adaptability, leadership and value.

8/10

Kurt Zouma

Central defence is a problem area for Chelsea where Frank Lampard has chopped and changed with Zouma having come back into the frame and keeping his place. Athletic and strong – but, often, prone to errors.

6/10

Antonio Rudiger

Was out with a groin injury but has again become the first-choice central defender. However he has struggled to reproduce the impressive form he showed last season and is in danger of losing his status.

6/10

Marcos Alonso

It is clear that Chelsea are in the market for a left-back and Alonso’s place is in question. Is far more effective at wing-back while continuing to have an eye for scoring vital goals.

6/10

Mateo Kovacic

Arguably the most improved player under Frank Lampard, the Croatian now offers energy and drive to the midfield. Since making his loan move from Real Madrid permanent he has grown in confidence and is undoubtedly a first choice.

8/10

N’Golo Kante

If fully fit Kante remains one of the most effective midfielders in the Premier League and as he recovers from a hamstring injury he may force out Jorginho. Does not feel quite like the force of before but has won a trophy in each of three seasons so far with Chelsea and wants to maintain that record.

7/10

Mason Mount

A huge success story this season and the best example of Frank Lampard’s promotion of youth. Has made 51 appearances in all competitions and played in a number of positions while also becoming an England international. All in his first season in the Premier League.

9/10

Olivier Giroud

It has been a remarkable comeback for the 33-year-old striker who wanted to leave in January because of his lack of playing time. Has a happy knack of scoring – and winning – at Wembley and has moved ahead of Tammy Abraham after signing a new contract.

8/10

Christian Pulisic

It appears to have taken time to gain the manager’s trust, while injuries have slowed his progress, but Pulisic is now in fine form and shown there is hope after the sale of Eden Hazard. Been outstanding since lockdown and may edge out Willian.

9/10

TOTAL: 81/110