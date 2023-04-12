Arsenal and Chelsea demand answers after ‘unacceptable’ fixture change

Arsenal and Chelsea supporters are demanding an explanation from the Mayor of London and Metropolitan Police after a late change of date for their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides had been due to meet on Saturday April 29, but it was confirmed yesterday that the game will now take place on Tuesday May 2.

Arsenal and Chelsea supporters’ trusts have united over the matter, labelling it “an insult” and “totally unacceptable” that a change in date was made 18 days before the match.

“This is not the first time that arbitrary and unaccountable decisions have been made by the police that adversely impact our clubs and supporters,” the trusts said in a joint statement.

“This decision will create a major inconvenience to supporters who will have already made travel and accommodation arrangements and will negatively impact those supporters attending the fixture.

“The AST & CST call on the Premier League to provide a fuller explanation behind these issues. We will in turn take this matter to the Mayor of London who oversees the Metropolitan Police. Supporters are being treated with complete contempt.”

Arsenal are “very disappointed” by the rescheduling after the match had been approved for a Saturday evening kick-off.

The Premier League said they “regret” the need to change the date, but it occurred due to the Metropolitan Police revising its position regarding the kick-off time and requesting a further Safety Advisory Group meeting - which determined the match had to be re-scheduled.