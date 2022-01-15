Arsenal and Chelsea both suffer WSL postponements due to Covid-19 outbreaks

(Getty Images)

The Women’s Super League clash between Arsenal and Reading on Sunday has been postponed.

A Covid-19 outbreak and injuries in the Royals’ squad led to the FA accepting their request to rearrange the match for a later date.

A Reading statement read: "We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to supporters planning to attend.

"The health, safety and welfare of players, the coaching teams and club staff remains of paramount importance and we would like to wish all those affected a swift and full recovery."

Kelly Chambers’ Reading side have been on good form ahead of the game, winning five and drawing one of their last six to push towards a spot in the top three.

Meanwhile, first-placed Arsenal dropped points in a shock defeat to Birmingham last time out. That left their lead over Chelsea at four points with the Blues holding a game in hand.

Chelsea’s game with Everton this weekend was called off on Friday due to a “significant number” of Covid and injury absences for the Toffees.

The Blues have not played since December 16 having also seen matches with Tottenham and West Ham postponed.