Arsenal and Chelsea agree to transfer fee for Kai Havertz

Arsenal have come to an agreement with Chelsea over German striker Kai Havertz's transfer fee.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks as they look to improve a squad that finished second in the Premier League last season.

Planet Sport understands a deal has now been struck between the London rivals, allowing Havertz to discuss terms and undergo a medical.

The deal is believed to top £65million including add-ons, with Havertz now likely to become Arsenal's first signing of the season.

Having joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances for the Blues and also hit the only goal of the game as they beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2021.

He could swiftly be followed to the Emirates Stadium by West Ham skipper Declan Rice, with Arsenal already seeing two bids turned down.

Rice has been admired in north London for some time but a club-record fee was rejected by the Hammers on Tuesday with a £90million offer not enough to strike an agreement.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber of Ajax have also been linked with Arsenal this summer.

