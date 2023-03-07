Arsenal celebrations after Reiss Nelson’s last-gasp Bournemouth winner investigated by FA

(REUTERS)

Arsenal's wild celebrations following Reiss Nelson's winner against Bournemouth on Saturday are being investigated by the Football Association (FA).

Substitute Nelson scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to complete a stunning turnaround from 2-0 down to win 3-2, prompting the club's coaching staff and substitutes to flood onto the pitch in jubilation.

The incident was included in referee Chris Kavanagh's match report and is now being reviewed by the governing body.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not go onto the pitch but ran down the touchline after the goal.

Losing control: Arsenal celebrated wildly after their last-gasp winner to see off Bournemouth (REUTERS)

According to the law, players and staff in the technical area should behave in a "responsible manner" and not enter the field of play without a valid reason.

Already this season, the Gunners have been twice charged by the FA with failing to control their players and fined £40,000 on each occasion: after their FA Cup third-round win over Oxford and the goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle in January.

Arsenal have opened talks with Nelson over a new deal following his dramatic winner, with the 23-year-old's contract currently up at the end of the season.