Arsenal need to calm down - they and their fans must chill out if they want to win the title

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will hope to go toe to toe witn Man City for the title this season - Getty Images/Chloe Knott

For Arsenal to maintain their position as the most likely title challengers to Manchester City, they must unload the baggage of last year’s near miss.

They can start by taking some free advice: there are ten months of the Premier League season remaining so stop acting like we are down to the final ten games.

Mikel Arteta’s side approach to the opening fixtures has been more reminiscent of the title run-in, where every mistake is amplified and dropped points are considered catastrophic to hopes of winning the championship.

Everyone - and I include supporters, players and the manager - seems far too intense, too soon. It feels like the club needs to chill out and stop panicking. The team is in a good place, but treating so-so performances or early home draws like last week’s against Fulham as a serious title setback is a surefire way of self-sabotaging aspirations before the campaign has truly got underway.

The response to wins has been similarly extreme. Witness the Arsenal celebrations after the 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace. That was an encouraging, hard-fought win, eked out in difficult circumstances when reduced to ten-men. The reaction still reminded me of a side with two games left, not one playing the second game of the season.

There is only one significant reason for this, of course. It is called Manchester City.

City have taken residence in Arsenal’s heads as much as they were in Liverpool’s for the previous five years. They will be loving what they are seeing in north London in the first three league games.

The points threshold for winning the title is freakishly high. Everyone knows if you do not collect at least 90 points, you will not get close to Guardiola’s side. Basically, you need to enjoy one of the best league seasons in your club’s history just to be in the conversation. The impact of that is an era where negative results for those aspiring to challenge provoke a more extreme reaction than would have been the case previously.

Story continues

Pep Guardiola's Man City won 89 points to claim Premier League victory last season - PA/Martin Rickett

Arsenal are putting far too much pressure on themselves to go toe-to-toe with the champions from the first whistle. City, by contrast, have won their first three league games without being at their best and without a murmur of concern. The champions have become masters at collecting as many points as they need before Christmas before hitting top form when it matters in the second half of the campaign. If they draw or lose a couple in their first 19 games, they’ll expect to claw back any deficit.

Such internal and external pressure is inevitable when expectations return to the level they are at Arsenal. No-one was predicting a title challenge a year ago. This summer, anything less will be considered a step backwards.

That does not mean the team has to come flying out of the blocks, producing mesmerising football to flawlessly win every week. The increase in emotional intensity we see from March to May when the big prizes are given out cannot be replicated from game one. It is not advisable, nor healthy.

To me, it first felt something wasn’t quite right with Arsenal’s emotional state during the Community Shield meeting with City. It was as if they considered that game massively important to land an early punch on their rivals.

When Arteta was booked for demanding Rodri be cautioned for a foul on Kai Havertz, he seemed too wound up for the occasion. Yes, the Community Shield is a trophy every club wants to win, helping confidence before the Premier League gets underway. Had Arsenal been soundly beaten it would have had a negative effect so the determination to win was understandable. Nevertheless, it felt like one team was eager to throw everything at it and treat the game as a major final, while the other saw it, essentially, as another warm-up match.

Mikel Arteta is booked for demanding the referee to caution an opposition player in the Community Shield final - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

I understand why Arsenal feel like they do. A measured approach is easier said than done when there is such desperation to become title winners again, especially in the immediate aftermath of last season’s disappointment.

The pain of losing out on the title is still raw. Arteta said as much before the season.

“The first few weeks were tough,” he said.

“You look in the mirror and think if you should have done something better and differently. And then you judge yourself. Are you still the right person to drive the club and team forward. It took a lot of reflection but the answer is yes.”

There is a common assumption that when a side improves to finish runners-up, they are ready for the logical next step. My concern with Arsenal is all their momentum was at the start of last season. They are not carrying any into this one.

After 19 games, they collected 50 points. They gave themselves a golden opportunity, but took only 34 from the next 57 on offer, allowing City to reel them in.

As Arteta’s comments demonstrated, they have not shaken off the memories of losing a ten point lead so there feels more negative than positive energy around the Emirates.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s first Manchester United title in 1993 followed a near miss a year earlier. A period of Chelsea domination was preceded by the club finishing second under Claudio Ranieri in 2004. And Liverpool took the next step in 2020 having gone agonisingly close in 2019.

But for every side that has used a title bid as the platform for a follow-up win, there are others who have fallen away having squandered their best chance. I had my own experience of that at Liverpool in 2009. The same happened to Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool in 2014, while Tottenham could never make that extra step under Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal have improved their squad over the summer. Declan Rice is an excellent addition who has already impressed. Losing Jurrien Timber to serious injury is terrible luck for the player and club. Kai Havertz has endured a difficult start, and in tweaking the formation to accommodate him before Gabriel Jesus is fully fit something has been lost.

Yet the foundations are there with the quality and age profile of the squad. As things stand, Arsenal look as well equipped as any side to push City all the way again.

With a win this weekend - and I believe they are much superior to Manchester United - they will have collected ten from a possible 12 points. In any season, that represents a good start.

To keep it going, Arsenal need to reconnect with the enjoyment at the start of last year’s ride and stop fretting so much and so soon about City and their unbelievable standards.

Only a more controlled emotional approach will enable Arsenal to keep driving forward. Otherwise, this year’s challenge will peter out before it has begun and City will have won because the knockout blows they landed last season mean they will not have to land any this time.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.