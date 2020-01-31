Arsenal-Burnley Preview

The return of star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should only help Arsenal's attempt to continue their unbeaten run over all competitions, and potentially keep Burnley from surpassing them in the Premier League table.

On Sunday, visiting Arsenal look to extend that unbeaten stretch to seven matches and remain undefeated in league play versus a Burnley side that's aiming for their third straight top-flight triumph.

Though the Gunners (6-12-6) enter this weekend's match day 10th in the table and still scrapping to find a way into the top four, their 3-3-0 form over all competitions is encouraging. As is the fact they picked up Southampton defender Cedric Soares and Spaniard Pablo Mari on loan this month.

Perhaps, the biggest boost for Arsenal comes with the return to action for Aubameyang (16 goals over all competitions) following his three-game ban. Veteran defender David Luiz is also back from suspension.

"We missed them," manager Mikel Arteta told Arsenal's official website. "It's good to have top players back in the squad. We will go (to Burnley) with complete focus and energy and a very clear plan. Because if not, they are very hard to deal with."

Though Arsenal have just two road wins in the Premier League, they are amidst a 1-5-0 stretch away from home within the league since losing at Leicester City in Nov. 9. They're also 10-1-0 all-time against Burnley during the Premier League era, including 4-1-0 at Turf Moor.

Aubameyang, whose distant future with Arsenal remains a mystery, has recorded seven goals in four Premier League games versus Burnley. He scored the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute, and Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring in the 13th, during the Gunners' 2-1 home victory over Burnley on Aug. 17.

Whilst the Clarets enter the weekend 13th in the table, they are tied on the same 30 points as Arsenal, meaning a victory here will add even more misery to the Gunners' cause and move another team ahead of them.

Despite their history against Arsenal, the Clarets should be filled with confidence after following a season-high four-game league road losing streak with a 2-1 home victory over Leicester and an impressive 2-0 win at Manchester United on Jan. 22 - in their most recent top-flight fixture.

Burnley did bow out of the FA Cup with a loss to Norwich City last weekend, but should have no trouble setting their focus back on to the season's main competition.

"It's a shame we couldn't just nick one more and force a replay (in the FA Cup), but, as we all know, the Premier League is the most important for us," defender James Tarkowski told Burnley's official website. "We'll look forward to the weekend and a great opportunity (against Arsenal) to go and pick up three more points."

Chris Wood has scored three of his team-leading 10 goals over his past four league games for Burnley. Wood, though, has failed to score in four such contests versus Arsenal.

The Clarets made transfer news with the recent addition of midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City.