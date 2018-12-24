Arsenal-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Mesut Ozil appears to be back in the good graces of Arsenal coach Unai Emery - for the moment.

It's uncertain if Ozil will be back in the starting XI for Wednesday's quick turnaround against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX.

The Gunners (11-4-3) were able to bounce back from a surprise loss at Southampton in the middle of the month by rolling to a 3-1 home victory over Burnley on Saturday. Ozil was a big reason, sporting the captain's armband and working the ball with precision and some well-designed passing. It was his first Premier League start since Nov. 11 after not featuring in last Wednesday's League cup loss to Spurs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Emery, who claims the veteran Ozil has a future at the Emirates despite reports suggesting he could leave during the January transfer window, was pleased with his star's overall effort against the Clarets. He controlled the midfield and was integral in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice in the contest.

"Very good response," Emery told Arsenal's official website. "I think he played like he needed (Saturday). His skills, commitment with us (Saturday were) very good and he helped us. ... We need Mesut Ozil."

Whilst Ozil could have earned another Premier League start for the Gunners, it does not seem dependable defender Nacho Monreal will be available as he deals with an injury.

"It's starting to be a muscular problem and we decided to change (him out Saturday) and not take more risks with him. But I hope it's not big and I hope he can be with us next week," Emery said of Monreal.

Regardless who Arsenal have on the pitch for Boxing Day, their lineup should prove severely daunting to Brighton (6-3-9), who have been outscored 5-1 during a three-game losing streak. The latest setback, 2-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Story continues

The Seagulls currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, but have Crystal Palace closing in just three points back.

"(Wednesday is) massive, we need to bounce back and bounce back well," midfielder Solly March told Brighton's official website. "We're at home and we like playing at home. The fans will get behind us, and it's a big game.

"It's been a good start at the midpoint of the season, but we can't think we're in the clear. We need to keep picking up points on a regular basis, and hopefully we'll be able to do that in the next few games."

Arsenal and Brighton split their two meetings last season, with each side winning on their home grounds. Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray scored twice within 26 minutes and Aubameyang pulled one back for the Gunners in the reverse fixture of Brighton's 2-1 home win March 4.

Dunk, however, will be serving a one-game ban for his contest following his send-off against Bournemouth.