Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends title-race warning to Man City: ‘This isn’t over’

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are not satisfied with qualifying for the Champions League and will keep fighting in the title race.

Manchester City sit top of the Premier League after beating Fulham 2-1 on Sunday, one point clear of Arsenal and with a game in hand.

The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive campaign and will play Champions League football for the first time in six years next season.

But Arteta is not satisfied by that achievement and is refusing to give up on the title race, with Arsenal back in action on Tuesday when they host Chelsea.

“Win tomorrow, that’s what we have to do, and within the disappointment and the spirit around it, two things,” said Arteta.

“The first one, recognise what a lot of people have done at the club. To get us back in the Champions League was already a difficult thing to achieve and not a lot of people were very optimistic that we had the ability to do that at the start of the season.

“So first of all recognise all the good work that a lot of people have done to achieve that. And the second thing, which is what I like the most, is that even after achieving that with six games to go - something that I don’t think has happened in more than a decade at this club, we are still not satisfied.

“We are still upset and we want more. So if we want to be the club that we want to be, to be consistently with the best, that’s the mentality that we need. And that’s what I loved more in the last few days.

“We still have the nicest part of the season to play with five games to go. When I still look at it, it’s like, this is not over.

“I would pay a lot of money to, in this moment, be in this position again next season - a lot, believe me! I just want to maximise the moment we have now and go for it.”

Chelsea come into the game on a miserable run of form having failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Arteta, however, is not taking anything for granted and warned his side to not underestimate the Blues.

“They’re going to try and come to the Emirates to beat us,” said Arteta.

Arsenal are four games without a win (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“They have a great manager, exceptional players. [It’s] very difficult to predict what they’re going to do because they can play in various ways with different players and different qualities, and we are going to prepare the game to win it.

“They are really dangerous because when you look at the individuals they can put on that field they can be for sure a huge threat and we need to be aware of that.”

Arsenal have led the way for much of this season, spending an impressive 247 days at the top of the Premier League.

“So tomorrow, 248 is what I want,” said Arteta. “Win tomorrow and be at the top.”