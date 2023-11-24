Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta delivers passionate plea over referees punishing 'emotion'

Mikel Arteta has warned football must not take the emotion out of the game as they bid to clamp down on the treatment of referees.

Match officials have been in the spotlight this season, with managers and players in particular criticising the use of VAR.

Arsenal manager Arteta hit out at the standard of officiating in the Premier League earlier this month, which has led to him being charged by the FA.

The Spaniard agrees with the notion that referees must be treated in a respectful way, but does not want the passion of the game to be lost in the process.

“We live the game with emotion,” he said. “I react when a player scores a goal. I react when a player gives the ball away.

“I react to a physio when he wants to fly on the pitch and give treatment and I’m saying: 'No wait!'. We are constantly reacting. This is the game.

Mikel Arteta landed himself in hot water with his referees rant after defeat to Newcastle (Action Images via Reuters)

“We live a game that is passionate and we play to win. And it has to happen. You have to react. Let’s sit down here in the theatre and be on mute and see if this league and this game is that interesting. It won’t be. That’s what makes it special.

“In a very respectful way? Yes, for sure.”

Arteta has been in the spotlight after his outburst at match officials earlier this month. The Arsenal manager hit out at Anthony Gordon’s winning goal for Newcastle when the Gunners lost 1-0 at St. James’ Park on November 4.

The goal survived three separate VAR checks and Arteta called it an “absolute disgrace” and “embarrassing”, adding he felt “ashamed” by the standard of officiating in the Premier League.

The Spaniard has said he will continue to speak out against officials, even after his FA charge last week, and hinted he has support from other coaches in the Premier League.

“I have been in contact with many of them as well to understand, they have contacted me - a lot of them - I know most of them for many years and that is good,” he said.

“We are in this together. We compete with each other but as well as we understand our roles and responsibilities. We want to fulfil that. That is why everything we do has to be properly thought with good processes in place and make sure that we contribute to make it better.”

Story continues

Premier League managers regularly hold meetings with officials during the season and Arteta revealed on Friday morning he had one before the defeat at Newcastle.

“I can be friends [with referees],” he said. “I have known Howard [Webb, PGMOL boss] for a long time and have a really good relationship with him and many referees as well.

“I don’t judge human beings. It is the same with players - if I put a player on the bench it is not whether I like him or not.

“We are in an industry that is so demanding and we have to make the right calls and win games - that’s it.”