Arsenal: The big role Kai Havertz still has to play when Gunners sign killer No9

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

If you wanted a game to sum up what Kai Havertz brings to Arsenal, then look no further than their win over Manchester City.

The German showcased the best and worst of himself during Sunday’s thumping 5-1 victory, which closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to six points.

Havertz set up the opening goal, scored another and worked tirelessly all game to lead the line. He also missed a sitter.

Ultimately the glaring miss midway through the first half did not matter, but at the time it felt crucial.

Arsenal were only 1-0 up at that stage and, with the goal gaping, Havertz had the chance to land a hammer blow. Instead, he did not even hit the target.

Havertz missed a sitter in the first half against Manchester City when he shot wide with the goal gaping (Getty Images)

We have seen those misses before from Havertz, in particular last month when the calls for Arsenal to sign a striker were at their loudest.

But we have also seen everything else that came with his performance on Sunday.

Havertz was calm inside the opening two minutes as he set up the opening goal for Martin Odegaard, rolling the ball across to him instead of shooting himself.

That, perhaps, encapsulates who Havertz is. He is unusually selfless for a striker and even wheeled away in celebration, as if he had scored, after assisting Odegaard.

The selfless nature of his game was on show against City. When Havertz signed for Arsenal, there was a perception he was a mercurial player that would drift in and out of games.

In reality, Havertz has shown himself to be a real work horse and someone Arteta can rely upon.

One of the traits Arteta values highly is availability and Gabriel, Thomas Partey and William Saliba are the only outfield players in the Arsenal squad to play more minutes than Havertz in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old put in another huge shift against City, occupying their centre-backs and linking the play.

Havertz scored in the second half to put Arsenal 4-1 up at Emirates Stadium (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Havertz misplaced just one of his 26 passes. His pass completion rate was 96 per cent, which was better than any player on either side that started the match.

Contrast that with Erling Haaland, who completed just two of his five passes.

Havertz is never going to be Haaland, though, and that is why Arsenal still need to sign another striker. They still lack a killer in the box.

There is space in the squad for that type of player and Havertz.

Indeed, it is possible to view Havertz as a good striker, but also believe that Arsenal need another option, too. Those things aren’t mutually exclusive.

A new No9 could actually get even more out of Havertz.

It would certainly lift some of the pressure he currently has to carry on his shoulders.

His finish to make it 4-1 against City was brilliant, but you couldn’t help wonder if that was due to the state of the game.

Arsenal were in control by that stage and the pressure was easing with every minute. Havertz looked liberated by that and the finish reinforced such a view.

A new No9 would surely give Havertz a similar feeling and a sense that everything doesn’t fall on him.

It could also help him from a playing perspective as well. How much would a ruthless finisher love playing with a selfless striker partner like Havertz? And how much would Havertz relish having an out-and-out No9 to feed?

His team-mates certainly love playing with him and Havertz felt the adulation of the home fans, too, as he came off on Sunday in the 90th minute.

By that stage, the game was won and his miss in the first half long forgotten.

Arsenal fans gave Havertz a standing ovation and, not for the first time this season, Arteta embraced him with a hug.