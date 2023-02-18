Emiliano Martinez lying on the ground - Arsenal and Aston Villa analysts fight in the stands - Nick Potts

Aston Villa and Arsenal staff clashed in the stands at Villa Park after Emiliano Martinez’s dramatic own goal secured three precious points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Eye-witnesses in the press box reported a furious war of words, which Telegraph Sports understands to have briefly turned physical, between analysts of Villa and Arsenal.

Victor Manas, Unai Emery’s data and video analyst who worked with the Spaniard during his time at the Emirates Stadium, is understood to have been involved in the fracas.

An Arsenal analyst, Miguel Molina, subsequently left the press box in an attempt to calm the situation, Telegraph Sport understands.

Arsenal went on to score again in stoppage time, through Gabriel Martinelli, after Martinez had pushed upfield in search of a late equaliser for Villa.

More follows