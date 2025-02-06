Arsenal: Anthony Gordon's 'stay humble' jibe goes viral after Newcastle deny Gunners trophy chance

Goalscorer: Anthony Gordon (SkySports)

Anthony Gordon’s comments after Newcastle’s win over Arsenal to reach the Carabao Cup final have gone viral.

Leading 2-0 from the first-leg, Newcastle beat Arsenal by the same scoreline in the second leg on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Jacob Murphy and Gordon.

As a result, the Magpies will face either Liverpool or Tottenham in next month’s final at Wembley Stadium.

However, when reacting to Newcastle reaching the Carabao Cup final for the second time in three seasons, Gordon uttered two words that have become rather synonymous with the Gunners in recent days.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "It feels amazing. A proper team performance and we got the win. Our fans are never in question, they make it so difficult for the opposition and we did it the right way.

"We had a game plan we thought would work. Everyone knows we press. It is important for us to stay humble now. It will be a big occasion but it's so far away."

Anthony Gordon is fully focused ahead of Newcastle's trip to Wembley 💪 pic.twitter.com/jVIebRMrKU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 5, 2025

“Stay humble” were the buzzwords that ultimately dominated Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Manchester City last weekend.

After Myles Lewis-Skelly marked his first senior goal for the club by mimicking Erling Haaland’s trademark celebration, and Gabriel taunted the Norwegian striker following Martin Odegaard’s opening goal, Kendrick Lamar’s song ‘Humble’ was played after the full-time whistle.

These incidents were direct responses to Haaland’s behaviour in the 2-2 draw between the clubs during the reverse fixture. The 24-year-old celebrated John Stones’s late equaliser in that game by bouncing the ball off Gabriel’s head, and was then involved in altercations with Mikel Arteta, Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Jesus before heading town the tunnel.

Though following Gordon’s post-match interview, there is a strong belief that he was aiming a subtle dig at Arsenal as his comments have gone viral, particularly on social media where many rival supporters are poking fun at Arteta’s side.