Arsenal 5-1 Man City: Gunners humble champions to send huge title statement

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal kept their Premier League dream alive with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Manchester City at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal ahead after 104 seconds before Erling Haaland hauled City level in the 55th minute.

However, Thomas Partey restored Arsenal's lead just a minute later, with teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly adding a third after he landed his first goal for Arsenal.

The 18-year-old then appeared to mock Haaland - who had urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to "stay humble" following the fiery 2-2 draw at the Etihad earlier this season - by imitating the City forward's yoga-style celebration.

Kai Havertz delivered his side's fourth with 14 minutes left before substitute Ethan Nwaneri completed a brilliant afternoon for Arsenal with a gorgeous strike in stoppage time.

The statement victory takes Arteta's side back up to second, six points behind leaders Liverpool, with a shell-shocked City remaining in fourth, 15 points off the pace.