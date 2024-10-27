Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah earns point with Gunners twice unable to hold onto lead

Mohamed Salah struck late at the Emirates (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Mohamed Salah scored a late equaliser as Liverpool twice came from behind against Arsenal to earn a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

The Egyptian turned home after Darwin Nunez squared with ten minutes remaining, with Arne Slot’s side rewarded for largely dominating the second-half. It leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City, as Arsenal remain four points behind the Reds.

Liverpool had trailed at half-time, after Arsenal produced one of their best 45-minute displays of the season. Bukayo Saka, back from injury and straight into the starting lineup, opened the scoring inside nine minutes, racing onto a brilliant ball from Ben White, chopping inside Andy Robertson and firing past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Virgil van Dijk provided the swift response for Liverpool, heading in from a corner, but Arsenal restored their lead before the break.

Mikel Merino, who had earlier in the half missed a huge chance, made no mistake from Declan Rice’s free-kick, powering in a header of his own to get off the mark in an Arsenal shirt.

The second half was a cagier affair, Liverpool pressing and Arsenal dropping deeper. Gabriel was forced off with what appeared to be a knee issue, further adding to Arsenal’s defensive issues, and those increased even more when Jurrien Timber had to be replaced at left-back by Myles Lewis-Skelly.

With Timber and Gabriel off, it was maybe no real surprise that Liverpool took advantage down their left. Trent Alexander-Arnold played Darwin Nunez in behind, he rolled the ball into the path of Salah and the finish was as composed as it was inevitable.