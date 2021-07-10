ARRY INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Deadline Approaching

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm announces that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit along with Labaton Sucharow LLP, on behalf of investors of Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased ARRY stock or other securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021 or investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Array common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering, the Company's December 2020 secondary public offering, or the Company's March 2021 secondary public offering may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Array for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Array and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that dating back to the first quarter of 2020, prices of certain commodities, such as steel, were in the process of more than doubling, and that Array was facing increasing freight costs. It is also alleged that the Offering Materials contained false and misleading statements because they omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that, prior to the Offerings, increases in commodity and freight costs had been negatively impacting Array's business and operations.

Interested Array investors have until July 13, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.

