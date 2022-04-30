Arroyo HR, solid pitching carry Red Sox past Orioles 3-1

  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    1/7

    Red Sox Orioles Baseball

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. runs the bases while scoring from first base on a double by Christian Vazquez during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    2/7

    Red Sox Orioles Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. runs the bases while scoring from first base on a double by Christian Vazquez during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    3/7

    Red Sox Orioles Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo grounds into a double play against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    4/7

    Red Sox Orioles Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo grounds into a double play against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins makes a diving attempt on a single by Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    5/7

    Red Sox Orioles Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins makes a diving attempt on a single by Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo heads to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    6/7

    Red Sox Orioles Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo heads to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, is greeted near home plate by Enrique Hernandez after Arroyo scored both of them on a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    7/7

    Red Sox Orioles Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, is greeted near home plate by Enrique Hernandez after Arroyo scored both of them on a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. runs the bases while scoring from first base on a double by Christian Vazquez during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo grounds into a double play against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins makes a diving attempt on a single by Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo heads to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, is greeted near home plate by Enrique Hernandez after Arroyo scored both of them on a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID GINSBURG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baltimore Orioles
    Baltimore Orioles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Arroyo ended Boston’s long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and Rich Hill combined with four relievers on a five-hitter to help the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Friday night.

Arroyo hit his first homer of the season in the second inning to provide the Red Sox with all the offense they needed to saddle the Orioles with their fifth straight defeat. It was Boston's first home run in seven games and only its second in the last 11.

The Red Sox, a team usually known for its power, came in with only 11 homers — tied for third-fewest in the majors.

Although Boston could only tack on an unearned run to Arroyo's drive over the center-field wall, it was enough to back a fine job on the mound by Hill and the Red Sox bullpen.

Hill opened by retiring the first 12 batters he faced. After Austin Hays led off the fifth with an infield hit, Tanner Houck (2-1) came in to pitch three innings of two-hit ball. Houck had been on the restricted list during the team's trip to Toronto earlier in the week because he has not been vaccinated.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke before the game of using Houck to “piggy-back” with Hill, and the strategy worked. Jake Diekman followed with a perfect eighth and Hansel Robles gave up a leadoff homer in the ninth to Ryan Mountcastle, along with a single by Hays, before getting two outs.

Cora then called upon Matt Strahm, who put the tying run on with a walk before striking out Chris Owings to end the game and earn his first career save.

Baltimore wasted a strong effort by right-hander Kyle Bradish (0-1), who allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits over six innings in his major league debut. Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game, the 25-year-old righty settled down nicely after the Red Sox got four hits in a three-run second inning.

Bradish was acquired in the December 2019 in the trade that sent Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels.

ROSTER MOVES

Red Sox: OF Travis Shaw was designated for assignment after going 0 for 19 with no walks. Boston selected the contract of OF Franchy Cordero, who had 24 RBIs in 19 games with Triple-A Worcester. “This is more about Franchy than it is about Travis,” Cora said. “Hopefully he can get some good at-bats and help us win games.” Boston also recalled OF Jaylin Davis.

Orioles: Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Slugger J.D. Martinez (left adductor strain) felt some discomfort during a pregame workout and missed a second straight start. He is expected to return on Saturday.

Orioles: LHP Alexander Wells (0-2, 5.54 ERA) was placed on the injured list with left elbow soreness.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.32 ERA) starts Saturday night against Baltimore. The right-hander has not allowed more than two walks in any of his last 23 starts.

Orioles: RHP Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.77) makes his 14th career start. He's 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three lifetime appearances against Boston, including one start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Unbeaten Montreal fighter Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse confident ahead of UFC debut

    With a UFC contract under his belt and a hamburger named after him, unbeaten Montreal welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse is already making his mark. Lainesse, with former UFC contender Patrick (The Predator) Cote in his corner, won his way into the UFC with a 97-second knockout on Dana White's Contender Series in November. Now the two look to continue their winning ways Saturday on a televised Fight Night card in Las Vegas where Lainesse (8-0-0) makes his UFC debut against American (Gifted

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Why Guy Lafleur means so much to Montreal

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the impact of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur after his passing.

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Bergeron hat trick leads Bruins to 5-0 win over Sabres

    Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal, and David Pastrnak ended Boston's 0-for-39 power-play slump with his 40th goal of the season to lead the Bruins past the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night. It was already 4-0 when Bergeron gathered in a pass from Charlie McAvoy in the center and wristed it into the net with 2:13 remaining for his third of the game. Hats came flying over the glass, and the Bruins hugged their captain, jumping up and down on their ska

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.