The Arrowverse's 'Supergirl' series to end after season six

The sixth season of the Arrowverse series Supergirl will be the last, it has been confirmed by Warner Bros and US network The CW.

Melissa Benoist plays Kara Danvers, aka Kara Zor-El, in the show, and has paid tribute to fans and the show in a post to Instagram.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” she wrote.

“Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too.

“She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful.

“I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. el mayarah.”

The show's writing team is already working on the 20-episode final season of the show, which is set to begin filming in Vancouver later this month.

Co-star Jesse Rath, aka Brainiac 5, added:

As you’ve probably heard, The 6th season of @supergirlcw will officially be our last. Getting to work on this show and play this character has been nothing short of a dream come true. Thank you to all our fans for your love and support. “We all live on in the big brain”supergirl pic.twitter.com/umG0VnCiuD — Jesse Rath (@jesserath) September 22, 2020

The show began in 2015, airing on CBS, and was not originally part of the Arrowverse, the DC Comics universe based on TV and spawning from the Green Arrow series Arrow.

The first Supergirl season then featured a late-series cameo from Grant Gustin, aka The Flash, formerly bringing the show into the Arrowverse fold – and over to The CW – for its second series.

It's the second Arrowverse show to end, with original series Arrow ending in January this year, after eight seasons.

In other recent franchise news, Ruby Rose announced that she'd be quitting her lead role in Batwoman after one series.

Javicia Leslie will take on the role for season two.

Both the final season of Supergirl and the second season of Batwoman will air in 2021.