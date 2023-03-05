Arrowverse Co-Creator Marc Guggenheim On Not Getting Call From DC Studio Bosses James Gunn & Peter Safran: “I Really Wasted My Time”

Marc Guggenheim, the creator of the Arrowverse, shared that he was disappointed in not getting a call from Peter Safran and James Gunn to construct the new DC Universe.

Guggenheim was one of the creators of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the CW’s crossover event that brought together DC shows like Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. Making such a feat happen was no easy task and the writer felt gutted that his efforts were not taken into consideration by the new DC studio heads for at least a meeting with them.

“Not a job, mind you. A meeting. A conversation. A small recognition of what I’d tried to contribute to the grand tapestry that is the DC Universe. I’d only spent nine years toiling in that vineyard, after all,” Guggenheim wrote on his Legal Dispatch newsletter dated Feb. 3.

He added, “Although working for DC had been creatively fulfilling, it involved a lot of adversity, challenges, and personal sacrifices — none of which seem to have accrued to any professional benefit. Simply put, the Arrowverse hasn’t led to any other gigs, so it feels — at least on a career level — that I really wasted my time.”

Guggenheim’s comments were made right after the Jan. 31 unveiling of Gunn and Safran’s plans for the DC Universe which they titled “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.” The new universe would start off with Superman Legacy, which would center on a younger Superman. The duo also announced a new take on the residents of Gotham with Batman and Robin appearing in The Brave and the Bold.

