Arrow star Stephen Amell responds to Peacemaker Green Arrow dis

Green Arrow has, ahem, shot back at Peacemaker.

On Friday, Arrow star Stephen Amell, who played the DC superhero for nearly eight years on the CW series, responded to a colorful dis aimed at his character on the HBO Max series Peacemaker, targeting star and former pro wrestler John Cena in an arch tweet. (OK, we're done.)

On the show's season finale, which dropped Thursday, Peacemaker (played by Cena) quips that Green Arrow "goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume."

After journalist Andy Behbakht flagged the joke to Amell on Twitter, wondering if he watched the show and caught the slight, the actor, who now plays a wrestler on the Starz series Heels, tweeted back, "Haven't seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on TV."

Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv. https://t.co/CDE35wi8XX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2022

Now that's what they call a bull's-eye. (OK, now we're actually done.)

In fairness, Green Arrow is hardly the only superhero whom Peacemaker has dragged on the series. Cena's character has also called the Flash "an unbearable d-bag," claimed Superman "has a poop fetish," and repeatedly said that Aquaman has sex with fish. However, John Economos (Steve Agee) noted on the show, "I actually heard that's true about Green Arrow. But that's the first thing he's said that's real."

Peacemaker and Green Arrow

Katie Yu/ HBO Max; Robert Falconer/The CW John Cena on 'Peacemaker' and Stephen Amell as Green Arrow on 'Arrow'

A spin-off of writer-director James Gunn's R-rated take on The Suicide Squad, which was released in theaters and on HBO Max in August, Peacemaker has been a major success for the streaming service; according to Gunn, the finale "had the biggest single-day performance for a Max Original series ever." The show was renewed for a second season this week.

Story continues

"James Gunn literally changed the trajectory of my life, and I thank him every day, and I have full faith and trust in him," Cena told EW in the wake of the finale. "So I won't ask him anything [about season 2]. He's just going to send me the script one day and that's the signal to get the band back together, no questions asked. "

Peacemaker is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: