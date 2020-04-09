Arrow 's Colton Haynes Reveals Sister Has Died After Long Battle with Cancer: 'My Heart Hurts'

Colton Haynes is mourning the loss of his sister, Julie Haynes, who died on Monday at the age of 51.

The Arrow star, 31, shared a loving tribute to his sister on Thursday, posting an emotional caption alongside a gallery of family photos of the two over the years on Instagram.

“I’m at a loss for words,” he wrote. “My beautiful sister Julie passed away from a long battle with cancer.”

“My heart hurts,” the actor added. “Trying my hardest to focus on being grateful that she doesn’t have to suffer any longer and remembering all the incredible times we’ve had together… but I just feel absolutely gutted that our family can’t be together to hold one another during this crippling time,” he said. “I love you.”

Julie was born in Bennington, Vermont on March 2, 1969 and lived in Pownal with her husband of 28 years, Kenneth Held, and their three adult children “that she loved very much and was proud of,” according to an obituary on the Shea Funeral home.

Throughout her life, she worked in a variety of jobs centered around giving back to others, including human resources, social services and education.

She’s survived by her husband and children, as well as her parents, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Sadly, all can’t come together for her funeral, due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a time to honor Julie’s life will be held at a later date,” the obituary stated. “Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks ahead.”

Colton often spoke about his sister Julie on social media, uploading photos of sweet family time the two spent together with their siblings and loved ones.

“Merry Xmas from my incredible sisters/nieces/Nephew!” Colton wrote in December 2014, alongside a picture of him and his sister posing by the tree. “Wish the others were here but this photo will make them jealous :p Love y’all. I didn’t get coal!!!”

Before that, in November of that same year, Colton posted a black and white photo of him and Julie.

“Missing my family,” she said. “My sister Julie and I in NYC #SiblingLove.”

