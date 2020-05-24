'Arrogant and offensive': Civil service's official Twitter account reacts to Boris Johnson's vocal defence of Dominic Cummings
Following Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings at the Downing Street coronavirus briefing, the official UK Civil Service Twitter feed sent out the message: “Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?”
The tweet was removed within about 10 minutes of first appearing on the micro-blogging website, but not before it had been shared by around 1,000 users and liked by 21,000.
