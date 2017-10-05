Arrogance and sexism are costing Cam Newton more than yogurt

At some point, the marketing people at Dannon, the 75-year-old, Pennsylvania-based yogurt company, thought Cam Newton, 6-foot-5 NFL MVP quarterback, would be the perfect pitchman to move considerable amounts of their Oikos Greek Yogurt brand.

It speaks to the stature the 28-year-old has attained, rising from near college bust, to junior college rebound, to controversial Heisman winner, to NFL megastar and big, smiling face of a yogurt brand.

“This Greek non-fat yogurt packs 15 grams of protein punch,” Newton declares in one commercial, wearing his Carolina Panthers uniform while standing in the grocery store dairy aisle playfully punching a fellow shopper in the arm. Later it’s implied that if the dorky shelf-stocker eats yogurt like Newton he’ll end up dating a cheerleader.

Cam Newton has lost one endorsement from Dannon and was admonished by Gatorade for comments he made to a reporter. (Getty) More

That’s some serious hucksterism there. That’s some serious wholesome Americana – yogurt and Cam Newton.

Now it’s over, as Dannon dumped Newton on Thursday after he made “sexist and disparaging” comments to a female Charlotte Observer reporter.

“We will no longer work with him,” Dannon said in a statement.

It began Wednesday, at Newton’s weekly news conference with reporters.

“I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well,” Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter asked Newton. “Devin Funchess seems to have really embraced the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards. Does that give you a little bit of an enjoyment to see him truck sticking people out there?”