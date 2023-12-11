Arrogance in a partner could be an early warning sign of domestic abuse

'Red flags' can predict when a partner may turn violent - diego cervo/swns

Behaving arrogantly towards a partner could be an early warning sign of domestic violence, a study has suggested.

Several “red flags” that both preceded and predicted “intimate partner violence” have been identified by researchers.

These include arrogance, acting in an entitled manner, reacting negatively to being told “no” and disregarding a partner’s reasoning if it does not fit their own narrative.

Dr Nicolyn Charlot, from Western University in Canada, said: “Although future research is required to fully understand the associations between warning signs and abuse, these red flags could eventually be used in interventions to help people learn how to avoid abusive relationships or support loved ones who may be at risk of abuse.

“Experiencing one or two warning signs on occasion may not be worrisome, but experiencing multiple warning signs repeatedly could be cause for concern.”

The team presented 147 participants with a list of 200 abusive and non-abusive thoughts, feelings, and behaviours based on a review of existing research.

Participants then indicated how frequently each had occurred since they started dating their partner.

In a second study, with 355 participants, researchers identified warning signs that predicted violence six months later.

Although the given warning signs were shown to predict violence researchers said it does not mean that all people who notice them will experience abuse or that these indicators precede all violent acts.

Dr Charlot added: “While this research is meant to help educate potential victims of abuse and those around them, that does not in any way mean that people who experience violence are responsible for their abuse.

“Similarly, if a person notices warning signs in someone else’s relationship, that does not mean they are responsible for any abuse that may occur.

“We hope that other researchers will seek to replicate our findings in different populations and eventually integrate robust warning signs into violence prevention programming.”

The results were published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.