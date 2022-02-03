Arrests made after robbery investigation that evacuated a West Miami-Dade bank branch

A Mr. White and a Mr. Blue have been accused of a planned armed robbery, the investigation of which caused a West Miami-Dade TD Bank to be evacuated Wednesday.

This wasn’t a Miami remake of “Reservoir Dogs,” but an episode that ended with the arrest on armed robbery charges of Larry White, 19, from Sweetwater, and Tyrese Blue, 20, from Boynton Beach. Online court records say neither was granted bond at his bond hearing Thursday and they remain in Miami-Dade Corrections custody.

Casing the bank customer, not the bank?

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Kimberly Nanney’s report, both Blue and White confessed to the Tuesday morning robbery that started everything.

The arrest report says around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, their target left the TD Bank branch at 9201 W. Flagler St. with $640 in cash, then headed to Joanny Coin Laundry just over a mile away at 9626 Fontainebleu Blvd. After putting his clothes in a washing machine, the victim returned to his car and sat inside, windows down.

He didn’t know that White and Blue had followed him from the bank. He found out around 11:23 a.m. when they pointed what the report describes as a “two-tone, green and dark-colroed semi-automatic firearm” at him and demanded his fanny pack and wallet.

“When the victim hesitated, Blue racked the firearm two times, ejecting one 9mm Luger round on to the ground,” the report said.

This encouraged the victim to hand over the fanny pack and the wallet. The report said Blue and White left in White’s black 2012 Chrysler 300 with a paper tag.

The next morning, Wednesday, TD Bank employees told Detective Nanney that the same guy who was in the branch the previous day, the same man the victim would say matched the description of White, was in the branch again. Nanney got to the bank and saw the Chrysler 300 parked behind the bank.

As they started to leave the bank parking lot at 12:14 p.m., Nanney’s report says, Blue and White were detained. That’s when the bank branch was evacuated.

After they confessed at Miami-Dade police headquarters, the report says, White told them the gun they used was still in the car.