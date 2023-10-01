Arrests made as police respond to large street party near Dalhousie campus

Police say arrests were made and tickets issued at a large street party in Halifax on Sunday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC - image credit)

Halifax Regional Police responded to a large street party near Dalhousie University on Sunday afternoon.

In posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, police said a number of arrests have been made and tickets issued.

Police said any action that "unreasonably disturbs the neighbourhood" would result in charges.

According to a post, severe incidents could result in criminal charges and warnings do not have to be given before a ticket is issued.

The street parties have been an ongoing problem in the area near the university's Studley Campus.

Halifax police warned members of the public to avoid the area of Larch, Jennings and Preston streets because of the large crowds.

Several arrests were made last year after one man was stabbed and several people were injured at a large street party in the same neighbourhood.

Dalhousie has scheduled official homecoming events next weekend. Because it is Thanksgiving weekend and many students will be away, some students decided to organize unsanctioned street parties this weekend.

Police urged members of the public to avoid the area because of the size of the crowds. As of Sunday at 7 p.m., there was still a large police presence in the area.

