Arrests, deportations and record crossings as migrant crisis continues

Arrests following clashes between police and anti-migrant protesters capped an eventful week as the small boats crisis continues.

Ten people were arrested following demonstrations in Dover on Saturday, which brought a dual carriageway to a standstill.

Rival protests took place in the Kent town just days after a record 416 migrants made it to the UK after crossing the English Channel.

At least 5,600 migrants have now made it to British shores by boat in 2020, analysis by the PA news agency shows.

The Home Office, which has come under fire for its attacks on “activist lawyers”, has insisted that it will make the sea route “unviable”.

Following days of bad weather, a flurry of migrant boats managed to cross the busy shipping lanes of the Dover strait to the UK on Wednesday.

On board the more than two dozen boats were at least 416 migrants, a single-day record.

Large numbers were seen being brought into Dover, packed aboard Border Force patrol vessels and sitting on the front of lifeboats.

On Thursday senior Home Office and immigration figures appeared before the Home Affairs Committee, which is conducting an inquiry into migrant crossings.

Chairwoman Yvette Cooper pressed them for answers on whether the Home Office will have any legal authority to return migrants to countries like France after December 31.

However she did not receive a full answer to the question, which she said she was “really surprised” about.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, asked the Home Office’s new clandestine Channel threat commander Dan O’Mahoney about suggestions made by a French politician that migrants come to the UK because it is easier to work illegally and “live undercover”.

Mr Loughton said: “It would appear that French members of parliament are party to putting around these misconceptions about how they are actually going to be looked after if they do make it to the UK.

