Arrested Activist Stan Swamy Seeks Straw & Sipper Citing Parkinson

Eighty-three-year-old Father Stan Swamy, a patient of Parkinsons', who has been arrested in relation to the Bhima Koregaon case has moved a special court in Mumbai to seek permission to use a straw and sipper cup to drink.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which arrested Swamy from his residence in Ranchi on 8 October, has sought 20 days time to respond to Swamy's request.

The court, which grants special permission for articles to be brought in from outside, has slated the matter for hearing on 26 November, reported NDTV.

Swamy has been lodged in the Taloja Central Jail in Maharashtra for almost a month.

"I cannot hold a glass as my hands are unsteady due to Parkinson's," said Swamy in his application.

A special NIA court, had last month, denied Swamy's bail application which was filed on medical grounds.

The NIA had at the time opposed bail, declaring that the Swamy had been booked under the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and was therefore not allowed bail.

The Bhima-Koregaon case refers to violence that erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in the village of that name on 1 January 2018. This was allegedly after provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held a day earlier at Shaniwarwada in Pune.

The NIA claims Swamy is linked to CPI (Maoist) activities and had a role in instigating violence.

(With inputs from NDTV)

