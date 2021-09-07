Arrest Warrant Against Absentee AAP MLA Sanjay Singh in Defamation Case

A Ludhiana court on Monday, 6 September issued an arrest warrant against national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh after his absence in the court over a 2016 defamation case filed against him by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Singh's counsel had earlier sought exemption from appearing in court, but the judge dismissed the application. Following this, Additional Chief Judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh issued the warrant, Hindustan Times reported.

The next hearing is adjourned for 17 September.

In January 2016, Bikram Singh Majithia had filed a defamation case against the AAP MLA after he reportedly linked Majithia with those accused in drug cases on 5 September, 2015.

SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal was scheduled to record his statement in court and be cross-examined by Singh's counsel on Monday.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

