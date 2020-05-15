'Arrest non-Muslims who criticise Islam': Zakir Naik to Islamic countries

A video of the controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is doing the rounds on social media that shows him urging all the Islamic nations to gather the data of non-Muslims living in India who have criticised Islam, so that they can be arrested if and when they land in their country. Naik also advocated their trial under the blasphemy law.

“Rich non-Muslims travel to the Gulf and different Muslim countries. If these Muslim countries have data of these people attacking or spreading venom against Muslims, they should arrest them under their (own) law once they enter their territory," he said.

Fugitive Jehadi Zakir Naik says non-Muslim Indians who criticize Islam should be noted in a data bank & whenever they visit an Islamic country, should be arrested & tried under blasphemy laws pic.twitter.com/t1V7hhKo3q — iMac_too (@iMac_too) May 13, 2020

Naik is currently living in Malaysia after fleeing India in 2016. He is facing charges such as inciting communal passions and terror activities through his incendiary speeches. He has often said that he will never return to India till the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) remains in power at the centre.