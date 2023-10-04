Arrest after man seriously injured in Sunderland dog attack

(GoogleMaps)

A man has been arrested after another man was seriously injured in a dog in Sunderland, Northumbria Police said.

The force said it received a report of a dog attack at an address in Maple Terrace in Shiney Row, Sunderland, at 6.55pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force said a 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, while the dog was “destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public”. The breed of dog has not been revealed.

A second dog was also seized from the address as a precaution, police said.

It comes amid a string of dog attacks and a promise by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to expand the list of banned dogs to include American XL Bullies.