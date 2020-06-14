Arrest after man pictured urinating beside memorial for officer killed in attack

Police have made an arrest after a man was photographed apparently urinating next to a memorial for PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death during a terror attack in Westminster.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday afternoon during protests in Parliament Square in central London.

PC Palmer was killed in 2017 by Khalid Masood, a terrorist who stormed the gates near parliament after killing four pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge.

Police said on Sunday that a 28-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

The man is currently in custody in Essex after presenting himself at a police station, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Responding to the image which was posted on social media on Saturday, Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid said: "We are aware of a disgusting and abhorrent image circulating on social media of a man appearing to urinate on a memorial to PC Palmer.

"I feel for PC Palmer's family, friends and colleagues. We have immediately launched an investigation, and will gather all the evidence available to us and take appropriate action."

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the act as "appalling and shameful", while shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday it was "absolutely despicable".