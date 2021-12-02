Arrest made weeks after shooting killed one man and hurt another, Columbia police say

An arrest was made weeks after one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting, the Columbia Police Department said Wednesday night.

Emanuel Griffin is facing multiple charges in connection to the Nov. 15 shooting, police tweeted.

The 24-year-old was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Wednesday, jail records show. Griffin was charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle, and failure to stop for blue lights causing bodily injury, according to jail records.

After 11 p.m. on Nov. 15, police reported the shooting in the 2200 block of Kennedy Street. That’s in the Rosewood area, two blocks from Rosewood Drive and near a Publix supermarket.

Two males were shot, with one dying on the scene, according to police.

Corey D. Andrews, a 23-year-old Columbia resident, was killed, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The other gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital, police said. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire.

No bond has been set for Griffin, who remains behind bars at the Richland County jail, records show.