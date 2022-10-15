Arrest made in California serial killings while suspect was out 'hunting' for another victim, Stockton police say

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·4 min read

STOCKTON, Calif. – An arrest has been made in the serial killings in central California, police said Saturday, providing relief for a community living in anxiety as a gunman continued to kill for more than a year.

Stockton police said they received tips from the community that led them to the suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43. Investigators were monitoring Brownlee's movements and followed him as he was driving around 2 a.m. Saturday. They "determined early this morning he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting," Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a press briefing Saturday afternoon.

"We are sure we stopped another killing," McFadden said, adding the suspect was wearing dark clothing, a mask and was armed with a handgun.

Police have linked seven shootings, six of which were fatal, to the case using ballistics and video evidence. The attacks stemmed back to last year.

In April 2021, a man was fatally shot in Oakland. Days later, a 46-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Stockton. Then, more than a year later, more shooting deaths were reported. Five killings in Stockton were linked to the case, happening between July 8 and Sept. 27 — all happening within a few miles of each other.

The six fatal victims were all men; one woman was also shot and survived, a key witness for authorities as they probed the case. Several of the victims were homeless.

The suspect was captured on video at multiple crime scenes but authorities were mystified for weeks without any leads or suspects.

McFadden said Saturday that officers had been monitoring the suspect at his residence and followed him as he left early Saturday morning. His behavior appeared similar to what investigators determined was a "pattern" before his previous killings.

He was driving "around parks, around dark places, stopping, looking around, moving again," McFadden said.

Brownlee said the suspect has a criminal record but did not elaborate. He was scheduled to be arraigned early next week, when charges will be announced, an official speaking on behalf of the district attorney's office said.

Stockton Chief of Police Stanley McFadden, right, gives safety information to a homeless woman at an encampment on Church Street in downtown Stockton.
Stockton Chief of Police Stanley McFadden, right, gives safety information to a homeless woman at an encampment on Church Street in downtown Stockton.

Communities where the killings happened have been living in fear while officials investigate the string of murders. Stockton police have gone door-to-door and canvassed homeless encampments in those areas to warn residents to take precautions, such as traveling with others and staying indoors when possible.

"Everyone's in fear," McFadden said Thursday. "Do we need to pause our lives? No. But I think we need to be more alert. I think we need to have situational awareness."

The first fatal victim, Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was shot multiple times in Oakland at about 4:15 a.m. on April 10, 2021.

The woman who was shot and survived said she was in her tent on April 16, 2021 when in the middle of the night after 3 a.m., she heard someone walking around outside. When she came out of the tent, she was met with someone holding a gun, who she said fired several shots, wounding her.

When she advanced toward her attacker, who was wearing dark clothes, a hood and a protective face mask, the suspect lowered the gun.

“She said there were no words mentioned at all,” McFadden said last week.

The San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner identified the Stockton victims as Paul Yaw, 35, who died July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who died Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27.

None of those men were robbed or beaten before they were shot, and police said they didn't seem to know each other. The attacks appeared to be ambushes, McFadden said.

While five of the seven men killed were Latino, McFadden has said the killings don't appear to be hate crimes.

Contributing: Aaron Leathley, The Stockton Record; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stockton serial killings: Arrest made while suspect was 'hunting'

Latest Stories

  • Quebec suspect in decades-old murder and sex assault may have other victims: police

    MONTREAL — A man charged this week in connection with a murder and separate sexual assault 22 years ago is suspected by police of having other alleged victims. Marc-André Grenon, 47, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the death of Guylaine Potvin, 19, in April 2000. He was also charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault in connection with a violent attack that occurred about 200 kilometres south, in Quebec City, in July 2000. Provincia

  • High-risk offender charged for alleged sexual assault committed just days after release

    A man Calgary police deemed to be high-risk offender and warned the public about has been charged after allegedly committing sexual assault just days after being released into the community. On Sept. 21, Paul Algino Barrett was released after serving a two-year sentence for break and enter with intent, according to a Friday news release. The Calgary Police Service (CPS) issued a public warning the same day of his release stating that the 23-year-old was a high-risk offender. Eight days later, at

  • Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Makes Its Final Stop In NYC

    It's officially spooky season. Dress accordingly.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Why Hockey N.B. is hiring a Black drag performer to lead workshops on respect

    When Hockey New Brunswick started tracking all complaints of discrimination last year, organizers expected to get just a few. Instead, 29 allegations were investigated, resulting in 15 players being suspended for a minimum of five games, and up to as many as 20. Executive director Nic Jansen said this was a sign the organization — the governing body of all ice hockey in the province — needed to take another approach. "So we decided to be more proactive," he said. "And Normand was recommended to

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.