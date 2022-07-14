Arrest made in rape of Ohio girl that led to Indiana abortion and international attention

Bethany Bruner, Monroe Trombly and Tony Cook, USA TODAY NETWORK
·6 min read

Corrections & clarifications: This story has been updated to correct a misspelling of Gerson Fuentes’ name.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was charged with impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl whose travel to Indiana to seek an abortion led to international attention and became a flashpoint in the national furor over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Nearly all abortions after the detection of fetal cardiac activity became illegal in Ohio last month after the high court's ruling. The story of a young girl traveling across state lines to receive an abortion – first reported by the Indianapolis Star, part of the USA TODAY Network – quickly went viral.

The account became a talking point for abortion rights supporters, including President Joe Biden, and some opponents and news outlets criticized the story as unproven. The criminal charges and testimony Wednesday confirm the disturbing story.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, whose last known address was an apartment in Columbus, was arrested Tuesday after police said he confessed to raping the child on at least two occasions. He's charged with rape – a felony of the first degree in Ohio – and is held in the Franklin County jail on a $2 million bond.

The child's mother reported the girl's pregnancy to Franklin County Children Services on June 22, which informed Columbus police, Detective Jeffrey Huhn said Wednesday at Fuentes' arraignment. The girl underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30, Huhn said.

BACKGROUND: An Ohio 10-year-old crossed state lines for abortion care in Indiana. She isn't alone.

The girl told police Fuentes was responsible for her pregnancy, Huhn testified. Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Daniel Meyer said she had recently turned 10, meaning she was probably impregnated at 9 years old.

Huhn testified that DNA from the clinic in Indianapolis is being tested against samples from Fuentes. Before being arrested, Huhn and Columbus police Detective David Phillips collected a saliva sample from Fuentes, according to a probable cause statement.

Last month, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision in 1973 that established a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling triggered a cascade of state-level prohibitions, including in Ohio, where a "heartbeat" bill became law hours after the opinion was released.

The law prohibits abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, including in cases of rape or incest. Fetal cardiac activity is typically detected around six weeks of gestation, when most people usually do not know they are pregnant. The only exception to Ohio's law is if the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

Charges confirm story that has been questioned by officials, media

The Indianapolis Star reported the story this month, attributing the account to Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician who provides abortion services.

"Imagine being that little girl," Biden said Friday as he decried the high court’s decision. "I’m serious. Just imagine being that little girl."

'This is a moment – the moment': Biden announces steps to protect abortion access, but advocates urge him to do more

Multiple news outlets and officials questioned the account. The Wall Street Journal ran an editorial Tuesday with the headline "An Abortion Story Too Good to Confirm," stating "there's no evidence the girl exists."

"What we seem to have here is a presidential seal of approval on an unlikely story from a biased source that neatly fits the progressive narrative but can’t be confirmed," the editorial read.

A Washington Post fact check published Saturday referred to the account as a "one-source story that quickly went viral around the world – and into the talking points of the president."

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, penned an op-ed in the New York Post calling for more information about the account. "We have little proof that the story is true despite some significant legal and factual questions," Turley wrote Tuesday.

OPINION: A 10-year-old rape victim had to travel out of state for an abortion. Why is this is our country?

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost questioned the validity of the account during an appearance on Fox News this week. Yost, a Republican, told host Jesse Watters that his office had not heard "a whisper" of a report being filed for the 10-year-old victim.

"We have regular contact with prosecutors and local police and sheriffs – not a whisper anywhere," Yost said.

Yost said Tuesday in an interview with the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau that the more time passed without confirmation, the more likely "that this is a fabrication."

"I know the cops and prosecutors in this state," Yost said Tuesday. "There's not one of them that wouldn't be turning over every rock, looking for this guy, and they would have charged him. They wouldn't leave him loose on the streets. ... I'm not saying it could not have happened. What I'm saying to you is there is not a damn scintilla of evidence."

Wednesday, once news of the arraignment came, Yost issued a single-sentence statement: "We rejoice anytime a child rapist is taken off the streets." He later added that he's "absolutely delighted that this monster has been taken off the street. If convicted, he should spend the rest of his life in prison."

More on Ohio's Dave Yost: He cast doubt on 10-year-old rape victim case, now 'rejoices' at arrest

Turley said Wednesday that his column noted that the case "could be real but that there were glaring legal and factual questions raised."

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Data shows frequency of reports of sexual abuse of children

Since May 9, there have been at least 50 police reports of rape or sexual abuse involving a girl 15 years or younger in Columbus, according to an IndyStar analysis.

The number is probably an underestimate due to restrictions on public records related to allegations initiated by mandated reporters. The report involving the 10-year-old girl falls into that category.

Dr. Erika Werner, chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, said there are children who start their first menstrual cycle as early as 8 years old and could get pregnant.

In 2020, there were 52 abortions among children 15 or younger in Ohio, accounting for .3% of the 20,605 abortions performed that year, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In Indiana, 67 of the 8,414 people who obtained abortions in 2021 were 16 or younger, according to the state Department of Health's annual report.

Meanwhile, Ohio's GOP-controlled General Assembly is likely to make its abortion ban even earlier than six weeks, with no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. Lawmakers are crafting language on when abortions would be banned, but past proposals barred the procedure after fertilization, which could prohibit some birth control.

More: Abortion opponents less accepting of rape and incest as 'exceptions.' What changed?

The ability of Ohio residents to seek abortion services in Indiana could soon be curtailed. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, called a special legislative session scheduled to convene July 25. Republicans, who hold supermajorities in both chambers of the state General Assembly, pledged to enact new abortion restrictions.

Legislative leaders haven't said whether their abortion proposal would allow exemptions for rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person, or at what point in a pregnancy they would ban abortion.

Tuesday, Holcomb called the case of the 10-year-old rape survivor a "horrific example" but declined to say whether he was comfortable banning abortions in cases involving young rape victims.

"I am reserving comment until we see a bill," he said.

Contributing: Grace Hauck and Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY; Laura Bischoff and Eric Lagatta, The Columbus Dispatch; Dayeon Eom, The Indianapolis Star.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Gerson Fuentes arrested in case of pregnant 10-year-old Ohio girl

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Good Morning Indiana 5 a.m. | July 13, 2022

    Good Morning Indiana 5 a.m. | July 13, 2022

  • Roe v. Wade Reversal Has Led to Restrictions on Medication for Patients with Autoimmune Disorders

    Although millions of people rely on the drug methotrexate to reduce inflammation, its off-label use as a drug to end ectopic pregnancies is disrupting treatment for many patients

  • Reporters Confirm Story Of 10-Year-Old Forced To Travel Out-Of-State For Abortion

    Police say Gershon Fuentes confessed to raping the child, who traveled from Ohio to Indiana to get an abortion.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan deletes tweet calling the story of a 10-year-old girl being raped 'another lie' after Ohio authorities charged a man in the case

    Jordan and a number of other prominent conservatives publicly questioned the facts of the case before the alleged perpetrator was charged.

  • Man Arrested in Rape of 10-Year-Old That Fox News, WSJ Criticized as Unproven

    The Ohio child's journey to get an abortion in Indiana gained international attention

  • Man charged with rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion

    Man charged with rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state.

  • Ontario police call for tips about release of 911 calls from N.S. mass shooting

    Ontario police are calling for tips about how sensitive information on the Nova Scotia mass shooting was released to the media. Last June, Frank Magazine published the audio recordings and transcripts of 911 calls from victims and family members in Portapique — including one from a child who witnessed his parents dying — the night the shooting began on April 18, 2020. Several family members of people killed expressed outrage and anguish on social media after the Halifax publication posted the th

  • Irving Oil invests in hydrogen to lower emissions, offer clean energy to customers

    Irving Oil is expanding hydrogen capacity at its Saint John, N.B., refinery in a bid to lower carbon emissions and offer clean energy to customers. The family-owned company said Tuesday it has a deal with New York-based Plug Power Inc. to buy a five-megawatt hydrogen electrolyzer which will create two tonnes of hydrogen a day — equivalent to fuelling 60 buses with hydrogen — using electricity from the local grid. Hydrogen is an important part of the refining process as it's used to lower the sul

  • Man Charged in Rape of 10-Year-Old Who Traveled for Abortion

    Conservative politicians, commentators, and news outlets had cast doubt on the child's harrowing story after it was first reported

  • Dad gives baby deadly dose of sleep medicine while mom’s at work, Massachusetts cops say

    A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for the dad who was found nearly 400 miles away from Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

  • Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south

    The Ukrainian military on Tuesday reported destroying a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media, while authorities said the death toll from a weekend Russian strike in the country's east grew to 41. An overnight rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, the Ukrainian military's southern command said. Nova Kakhovka is located about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Giroux joins the Senators, Campbell heads to the Oilers as NHL free agency opens

    The Ottawa Senators brought a local product home. The Edmonton Oilers finally solidified a troublesome position. And the emergency switch was finally pulled on the league's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. The Senators got things started shortly after the bell rang at 12 p.m. ET by signing veteran forward Claude Giroux to a three-year, US$19.5-million contract — yet another move that signals the f

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;