Arrest made after OPP investigation on Highway 401 in Windsor-Essex

OPP say the area is cleared after an active investigation on Highway 401 on Friday. (Jacob Barker/CBC - image credit)

Essex County OPP say one person is in custody and facing drug charges following an investigation on Highway 401 near the boundary between Windsor and Tecumseh on Friday.

Police say that just before 10:30 a.m., OPP received a traffic complaint involving a driver on the 401 in the Chatham-Kent area. Officers located the vehicle abandoned on the shoulder of Highway 401 east of Provincial Road in Tecumseh.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple police vehicles were spotted on the scene Friday afternoon. A vehicle on the side of the road had a broken windshield and driver's side window.

The man was tracked by the OPP, who were working with a K9 unit, as well as members of Windsor police.

Police say he was found in a building in the 4000 block of County Road 46 in Tecumseh. They say the 25-year-old Brampton resident faces a drug possession charge involving an opioid and a charge of possessing stolen property.

He was transferred to Canadian Border Services Agency custody because he faces outstanding warrants, police said.

The OPP says the area is now cleared.