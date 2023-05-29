Arrest made after man found shot dead inside vehicle, Lexington deputies say

A man has been arrested in a case in which a person was found shot dead inside a vehicle in Lexington County.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that it has arrested Columbia’s Tyrese Shevon Madison, 24, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Gary Anthony Kelly II, a 45-year-old Columbia resident, was shot and killed Thursday at the Pine Grove Apartment complex on Foxfire Drive. That’s in the area close to the Richland County line, between Exit 104 from Interstate 26 and the Harbison Boulevard shopping and dining district.

Kelly was shot once in the head, the coroner said. Madison’s arrest was announced Sunday night.

“Investigators have been working hard to develop leads in this case since it happened Thursday afternoon,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “Based on their review of the evidence, Madison shot Gary Anthony Kelly II while both men were sitting in the front seat of Kelly’s car on Foxfire Drive.”

Deputies said Madison had been in possession of some property belonging to Kelly, and tried to hide and destroy it.