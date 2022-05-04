Arrest made in long-running Moncton fraud investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Daniel Bard
    Daniel Bard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Daniel Bard was with 3+ Corporation, an economic development agency serving the Moncton area, between 2016 and 2018. (3+/Facebook - image credit)
Daniel Bard was with 3+ Corporation, an economic development agency serving the Moncton area, between 2016 and 2018. (3+/Facebook - image credit)

An arrest has been made in a long-running investigation of alleged fraud by an executive at a Moncton business development agency who then disappeared.

Daniel Bard was vice-president of investment attraction for 3+ Corporation between 2016 and 2018.

In 2019, CBC reported Bard was accused by several business owners and individuals of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in administrative and brokerage fees while working for the municipally-funded agency, but failing to deliver on promises and then vanishing.

An RCMP investigation was launched after Dieppe business owners went to police.

On Tuesday, CBC asked the RCMP for an update on the investigation into Bard.

"In reference to a fraud investigation that you had mentioned, a 57-year-old man was arrested by the New Brunswick RCMP in Edmundston on March 2, 2022," Cpl. Hans Ouellette said.

Ouellette said the man was released and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on July 6.

Ouellette did not name the person as charges have yet to be formally laid in court. He declined to specify what charges the man may face.

Daniel St Louis/3+/Facebook
Daniel St Louis/3+/Facebook

Bard, who is in his 50s, is from the Edmundston area.

He worked as executive director of the Petitcodiac Riverkeeper, an environmental charity, for about a year until he was let go for failing to raise funds.

Bard was hired by 3+, the regional economic development organization for the municipalities of Dieppe, Moncton and Riverview, in July 2016.

Several businesses filed civil lawsuits naming Bard over the years. Several resulted in decisions against him.

The cases allege Bard offered to help small businesses through his personal venture management company, asking them for a brokerage fee in exchange for helping to secure loans for them.

Charlo-based HIL Group paid Bard $130,000 in 2017. Bard promised the company an investment to help with a project to transform organic waste into bio-fuel pellets, but the money never came. HIL Group sued and won its case in 2019. Bard didn't file a statement of defence or attend court.

Moncton lawyer Christian Michaud represented multiple parties who said they lost money to Bard. In 2019, he said the estimated combined losses were between $2 million and $5 million. Michaud did not return a request for comment Tuesday.

Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC
Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC

Saly and Clinton Davis owned the Glamour Secrets salon in Dieppe's CF Champlain mall. In 2017, after several years in business, they were nearing the end of a franchise agreement and went to 3+ for advice on other potential investments.

They were assigned to Bard despite the fact that his role was to attract investment from outside the province to the Moncton area.

Bard, the couple told CBC in 2019, proposed to help them open their own line of salons, a beauty school and a beauty products warehouse for an online store.

Bard asked them to pay his own company, VM Venture Management Corp., $25,000 US as a brokerage fee. They said he offered to secure them a loan of $8 million to $13 million to get the project started.

In September 2017, they had given him a bank draft for the brokerage fee, but the loan never materialized. A cheque he later wrote to repay the couple in 2019 bounced. They estimated they also lost thousands after purchasing equipment and supplies for the project.

The couple reported him to police in August 2019 and believe he left the country.

More than two years later, the police called.

"Daniel was back in the province and got arrested," Saly said in an interview Tuesday.

She thanked the police for their efforts in the case.

"It's nice to hear that he's been found, and that he may or may not be held accountable in the end," she said.

They both hope to attend the first court appearance in July.

"I'd like to be front row centre, if possible," Clinton said. "I want to see his face again. We worked with him for two years straight."

They believe 3+ should be held accountable for what occurred.

Susy Campos, who became CEO of 3+ after Bard had already left the agency, ordered an outside investigation that resulted in a 13-page report released in February 2020.

"There is no evidence supporting an allegation that Bard was acting as an authorized representative of the Corporation while engaging in the impugned activities," Fredericton lawyer Joël Michaud said in the report.

The report raised questions about how Bard was hired, saying no résumé was found in the organization's files. The only outside information came from a 3+ employee who said Bard was an "enthusiastic entrepreneur and a nice person," the report stated.

The report concluded "Bard appears to have abused his position to enrich himself and defraud the clients of the [3+] Corporation."

Campos declined comment on Tuesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas