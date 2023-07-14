Arrest made in Long Island serial killer case

Suffolk County Police and investigators are pictured near the scene of the arrest of a suspect in multiple murders of up to 10 women on Long Island in Massapequa Park

An arrest has been made in the decade-long unsolved murders of at least 10 women in Long Island, New York.

The suspect is set to be arraigned on Friday after his arrest on Thursday night in Manhattan, officials said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Officers also raided a small red house on Friday morning in connection to the "Long Island serial killer" case, the Associated Press reported.

Police said the arrest was a major step towards justice for victims and families.

At a news conference on Friday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said police have been focused on "bringing justice for these victims and closure to these families who have suffered".

"Today's developments take us a major step forward in doing exactly that," he said, but stopped short of naming the suspect.

In 2010, police were searching for one missing woman when they found the remains of four others.

Police released audio last year from an emergency call made by a victim.

Shannan Gilbert called police just before she vanished in 2010.

As investigators searched for Ms Gilbert near Gilgo Beach, they discovered the bodies of four other women wrapped in burlap sacks.

They were identified as Maureen Brainard-Barnes, abducted in 2007; Melissa Barthelemy, in 2009; and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, who went missing in 2010.

The following spring, six more bodies were found.