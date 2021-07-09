Arrest made in triple homicide that left golf pro Gene Siller dead on Georgia golf course

(Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Authorities arrested and charged a man on Thursday suspected of killing three men before fleeing a Georgia golf course on Saturday.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox told reporters at a news conference that Bryan Anthony Rhoden is in custody and has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

According to police, 46-year-old golf pro Gene Siller approached a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that drove onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club on Saturday. When he approached the driver to investigate, the driver fatally shot him. A witness told Alive 11 on Saturday he heard five gunshots in succession. The shooter reportedly fled the scene from there.

Police say that investigators found the bodies of two other men in the bed of the truck — 46-year-old Henry Valdez of Anaheim, California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Topeka, Kansas. Pierson was the truck's owner.

The truck, its owner and Rhoden had no apparent connection to Pinetree Country Club, according to AJC. Officials believe that Siller may have been shot simply because he approached a crime in progress. Police declined to speculate on a motive in the Pierson and Valdez killings or why the truck was driven onto the golf course.

Cox said that police identified Rhoden, who has ties to the Atlanta area, as a potential suspect shortly after the killings. He described Rhoden as a "lone shooter." Authorities detained Rhoden on Thursday in Dekalb County, about 25 miles from the location of the Siller shooting. He was booked at the Chamblee police headquarters in Dekalb County around 5:15 p.m.

Rhoden's capture was a group effort among the Chamblee Police Department, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, according to authorities. He was detained without incident, per the report.

Siller left behind a wife and two children ages six and seven.

