Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed Lexington County man, SC officials say

A man was arrested Tuesday, the day after a moped rider was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Charles Matthew Besancon, 36, was charged with hit-and-run (involving death), said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

As of Wednesday morning, no bond was set for Besancon who is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, Besancon was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 south on Fish Hatchery Road, according to Tidwell. Near the intersection with Kimmey Road, the pickup truck hit the rear of a southbound moped then drove away from the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Darrell Ferris Branham was the moped rider, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The 37-year-old Leesville resident was taken to an area hospital where he died, Fisher said.

Branham was not wearing a helmet, according to Fisher.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about how Besancon was connected to the collision was not available, but the Highway Patrol did ask for the public’s help finding the pickup earlier Tuesday.

Despite the arrest, the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Since 2005, Besancon has been arrested three times for traffic crimes that include speeding, driving too fast for conditions, and a seat belt violation, Lexington County court records show.

Through Monday, five people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,056 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

This was the first deadly crash in Lexington County in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 42 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.