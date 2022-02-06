Arrest made after fan attacks celebrating Nottingham Forest players during FA Cup win over Leicester

(AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester have apologised to Nottingham Forest and vowed to take action after an away fan entered the pitch and appeared to attack celebrating opposition players during disgraceful scenes in Sunday’s FA Cup derby at the City Ground.

Camera footage and pictures on social media showed a supporter from the away end race onto the playing surface and start to hit out at Forest’s players as they celebrated their third first-half goal by Joe Worrall in an emphatic 4-1 fourth-round upset in the East Midlands derby.

The man in question was quickly hauled to the ground by stewards before being led away by police and arrested.

In a statement released following the match, Leicester offered their apologies to Forest and confirmed the individual would be subject to a lifetime ban from all of their matches.

They also vowed to work with the authorities to pursue further punishment.

“The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised,” Leicester said.

“We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved, who will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.

“We will offer every support to the relevant authorities in pursuing further appropriate action.”

Nottinghamshire Police subsequently confirmed that an arrest had been made following the incident.

Chief Inspector Neil Williams said: “We have arrested a man in connection with an incident that took place today during the first half of the Nottingham Forest and Leicester City FA cup match.

“Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said: “It’s behaviour we do not want to see.

“The field has to be a safe environment, we must always retain the respect in football and unfortunately the guy has come onto the pitch.

“The rules of society have changed - there’s no respect. People feel entitled to think they can do these things. We can’t have that lack of respect.”