Arrest made in deadly shooting and robbery outside East Sacramento tennis club

Police have arrested a suspect in Thursday afternoon’s deadly shooting and robbery in East Sacramento’s Fabulous 40s neighborhood.

Desean Brasser Jr, 23, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and robbery in connection with the shooting, which took place around 12:30 p.m. in an alley near the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club at 39th and N streets, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brasser, found by police at an apartment complex on Florin Road and Shoal Court in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood, was booked early Friday morning into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is ineligible for bail.

The victim’s identity had not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as of Friday morning. Police Department spokesman Sgt. Zach Eaton on Thursday described the victim as elderly.

The homicide marked Sacramento’s 49th this year, Eaton said.

“This is yet another example of vulnerable people in our community being tragically affected by gun violence,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said in a Thursday statement. “The community is right to be outraged at this unacceptable behavior.”